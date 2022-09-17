Narendra Modi Birthday: Model Statue of Netaji, Ganesha Statue Among 1,200 Items to Be Auctioned Today

A model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and sporting memorabilia of the Commonwealth Games medallists gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the around 1,200 items that will be auctioned starting Saturday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday that a statue of Lord Ganesha, models of the upcoming Ram temple at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, will also be part of the e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to prime minister, proceeds of which will go to the Namami Gange Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe.