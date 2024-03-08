‘Nari Gaurav Niti’ was first women-centric policy under Modi dispensation in Gujarat

New Delhi, March 8 Women empowerment and gender equality always stood high on the list of priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, starting right from his first brush with power in Gujarat in 2001.

This focus and impetus on women's welfare programs only got bolstered in the last ten of the NDA government at the Centre.

Modi Archive, an X handle today shared the details of women-centric schemes undertaken by Narendra Modi-led BJP government in Gujarat.

It informed that ‘Nari Gaurav Niti’ was among the first few formulated policies by the then Gujarat government and was done just three months after Narendra Modi took oath as Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

‘Nari Gaurav Niti’ formulated on January 23, 2002 had laid emphasis on creating awareness among all administrative departments about women’s socio-economic, educational and developmental needs.

The policy was formally introduced in 2006 with an objective to promote gender equality and also sensitise government departments on the importance of women’s welfare.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, which kept languishing for years and served as an instrument for political posturing by various parties, was brought to conclusion in Modi govt 2.0. In a special session of Parliament last year, the women’s reservation bill was cleared by both Houses, with leaders across party lines voting in favour of the bill.

Besides Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s reservation bill), the Modi government’s array of schemes for women including Ujjawala Yojana, Mahila Samman Savings certificate, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao for young girls speaks enough about Prime Minister’s aim and intent to make the women an ‘equal participant’ in nation’s growth.

Today, while the nation is celebrating International Women’s Day, PM Modi extended gift to women folks by announcing a price cut in LPG cylinders by Rs 100.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor