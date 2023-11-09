Narrow escape for KTR during election rally

Hyderabad, Nov 9 Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao had a narrow escape when he fell off an election campaign vehicle during a rally in Armoor town of Nizamabad district on Thursday.

KTR sustained minor injury when he along with other BRS leaders fell off the vehicle as the driver applied sudden brakes.

The BRS leader along with other local leaders of BRS was standing on the vehicle. When the driver applied a sudden brake, the iron railing collapsed resulting in the leaders falling on the ground. The minister’s security men immediately rushed to his rescue.

The incident occurred when KTR along with others were goingin a rally to the office of the returning officer for filing of nomination by the BRS candidate from Armoor, Jeevan Reddy.

The KTR’s office said that after the incident, KTR continued with the rally and later left for Kodangal for the roadshow.

