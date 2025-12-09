National Conservative Party likely to be the name of new party launched by suspended Trinamool legislator Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Dec 9 National Conservative Party (NCP) will be the probable name of the new political party to be floated by Humayun Kabir, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, said a Trinamool Congress leader from the district who continued to remain a confidant of Kabir.

However, when asked by media persons, Kabir, himself, neither denied nor confirmed the new name of the party.

"My new political party will be floated on December 22. All this information will be provided to you then. On that day, the names of the office bearers of the new party will also be announced," he told newspersons on Tuesday.

Kabir had already announced that his new political outfit will be contesting from more than 100 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-founded All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and also with the Left Front, provided the latter agrees to that alliance.

On Tuesday, Kabir claimed that he is confident that after the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year, his newly floated party will win so many seats that the number will be vital in determining who will form the new government in the state.

"Whoever will head the new state government after the elections will have to come for support to form the government," Kabir claimed.

He also said that the official floating of the new political outfit on December 22, will witness a gathering of more than 1,00,000 people.

Last week, Kabir was officially suspended from Trinamool Congress a few days before the stone-laying function of the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, which will be in line with the original construction at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.

On Tuesday, Kabir had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking security cover, claiming a threat to his life.

"I had been receiving life threat calls since December 6 this year, when the foundation stone for the proposed mosque at Beldanga was laid. Although the Union government expressed a desire to provide me with the security cover, I refused to accept that. I will accept the security mandated by the court," Kabir said.

