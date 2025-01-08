National: Punjab Village Panchayat Offers Cash Incentive for Alcohol-Free, DJ-Free Weddings

A village panchayat in Bathinda district of Punjab has taken a unique decision. The village panchayat of Ballo village in Bathinda district has announced to give Rs 21,000 in cash to a family who does not play DJ and does not serve alcohol at weddings. The panchayat will give this amount as an incentive to that family. This decision has been taken for the benefit of the village and as a campaign to eradicate addiction.

Sarpanch of Ballo village Amarjeet Kaur said on Tuesday that this decision has been taken to prevent villagers from spending unnecessarily on weddings and to curb alcoholism. Also, it is generally seen that alcohol is served in villages and loud songs are played by disc jockeys (DJs). This leads to fights, said Amarjeet Kaur.

Along with this, Sarpanch Amarjeet Kaur said that playing loud songs is hindering the studies of students. She said that we want to encourage people not to spend unnecessarily on weddings. Also, the Panchayat has passed a resolution, according to which if a family does not serve alcohol and does not play DJ at the wedding ceremony, then it will be given Rs 21,000.

Also Read: Ajmer Urs 2025: 100 Pakistani Pilgrims Offer 'Chadar' at Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (Watch Video)

The population of the village is 5,000

The population of Ballo village is around five thousand. Amarjeet Kaur said that the Panchayat has demanded from the government to build a stadium in the village, so that the youth will be encouraged to participate in sports activities. Also, there should be a stadium in the village so that various games can be organized. The Panchayat has also proposed to set up a biogas project in the village. She also said that free seeds will be provided to farmers doing organic farming.