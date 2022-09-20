Navratri 2022: IRCTC to offer special ‘Vrat Thali’ for fasting passengers

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special menu for fasting passengers travelling by trains during the Navratri festival which begins on September 26, 2022. A special 'Vrat Thali' will be made available to railway passengers across 400 railway stations in India.

Vrat Thali' is cooked without onion and garlic and is prepared with rock salt. Passengers can make the bookings through the IRCTC app or visit the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or by calling 1323. These thalis will be priced between Rs 99 and Rs 250. The special fast food thali can also be ordered at the time of booking tickets.

What items are avaialble in 'Vrat Thali' offer?

Rs 99 – Fruits, Buckwheat Pakori, Curd

Rs 99 – 2 parathas, potato curry, sago pudding

Rs 199 – 4 parathas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi

250- Paneer Paratha, Vrat Masala, Singhada, and Aloo Paratha will be provided