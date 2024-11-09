Navsari Fire: 3 Dead, 3 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Transport Warehouse in Gujarat's Bilimora Area (Watch Video)

At least there were people dead, and others were injured after a huge fire broke out at a transport warehouse in the Bilimora area of Gujarat's Navsari on Saturday morning, November 9. Shortly after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders and local police officials arrived at the spot to douse the blaze.

Visuals From Fire Site in Gujarat

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: Fire broke out at a transport warehouse in Navsari's Bilimora. Fire tenders are present at the spot.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UY7wtxaTYc — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

Three workers succumbed to burn injuries and three other seriously injured were shifted to the hospital for their treatment, doctors referred them to Valsad hospital. According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that the fire erupted during the unloading chemical barrels from a truck at the transport warehouse.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: DSP Bhagirath Singh Gohil of Chikhli division says, "... A fire broke out while unloading chemical barrels from a truck at the transport warehouse, due to which three people have died and three others got injured. They have been referred to Valsad. Our… https://t.co/kTIo0BU0F0pic.twitter.com/cjkk6ImEpA — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

"A fire broke out while unloading chemical barrels from a truck at the transport warehouse, due to which three people have died and three others got injured. They have been referred to Valsad. Our investigation is on... the fire has been brought under control," said DSP Bhagirath Singh Gohil of Chikhli division. More details awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Valsad. Fire tenders arrived on site, and conducted efforts to extinguish the fire.