Naxalite Kamala Sodi, Active Across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Surrenders to Security Forces

In Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district, a woman Naxalite carrying a reward of ₹17 lakh surrendered before security forces on Thursday. According to police officials, the surrendered militant has been identified as Kamala Sodi, also known as Ungi or Taruna, aged around 30. She was associated with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and was reportedly active in the Maad Division and the Bastar MMC zone, covering regions across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Kamala surrendered before the Superintendent of Police of the KCG district. Officials said her decision was influenced by the state government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025.

Authorities stated that Kamala, originally a resident of Arlampalli village in Sukma district, had joined Maoist ranks in 2011. Over the years, she became actively involved in Naxal operations in the border areas of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra (particularly Gondia district), and Madhya Pradesh. Her responsibilities included participating in organizational activities, providing support to militant units, and contributing to field-level strategies. Officials noted that she held an important position within the CPI (Maoist) structure, especially in the Maad Division and Bastar MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone, where she played a strategic role until her surrender.

According to police, Kamala was a key member of the MMC zone unit led by Ramdar and played a crucial part in recruitment drives, propaganda efforts, and planning attacks on security forces. Due to her involvement in major Naxal operations, police forces from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh had collectively placed a reward of ₹17 lakh on her arrest. After her surrender, she was immediately provided ₹50,000 as incentive under Chhattisgarh’s “Naxalism Eradication Policy.” Officials added that further rehabilitation benefits under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 are being processed to support her reintegration into mainstream society.