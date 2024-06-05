NDA MPs to Hold Meeting at Central Hall of Parliament on June 7 at 11 AM: Sources

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament on June 7 at 11 am. This comes after the Lok Sabha election results, where the ruling BJP-led NDA crossed the halfway mark to form a government for the third time at the Centre.

According to the sources, discussions will be held on the government formation by the NDA. Earlier today, the union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.

NDA MPs' meeting to be held at Central Hall of Parliament on 7th June at 11 AM: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

According to the sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers" have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

Both parties are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during a meeting of the alliance which is scheduled to be held today at 3:30 p.m. As per the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.