Neelam Karwaria Passes Away at 55: Uttar Pradesh Former BJP MLA Dies at Hospital in Hyderabad

Former BJP MLA from the Meja constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Neelam Karwaria passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was 55. Vachaspati, the current Apna Dal MLA from the Bara constituency, said Karwaria had been admitted to the hospital around 10 days ago for a liver transplant. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday night, leading to her demise.

She is survived by her husband, Udaybhan Karwaria, and their three children: daughters Samriddhi and Sakshi, and son Saksham. Neelam Karwaria was elected to the Meja seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.

Udaybhan Karwaria, a former BJP MLA from the Bara constituency, was released from the Naini Central Jail on July 25 after serving nearly nine years. He had been convicted in the murder case of former Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was later released on the Governor's recommendation. Neelam Karwaria's body is expected to be brought back to Prayagraj this afternoon.