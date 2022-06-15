Neeraj Bawania gang's sharpshooter held in Delhi

New Delhi, June 15 A sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang, who was planning a big incident in the national capital, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Aatish alias Lala (23), a resident of Delhi, was involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and public firing.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) M Harsh Wardhan said information was received on June 13 that a criminal wanted in murder cases and many attempt to murder cases was roaming in the area of Chhawla police station. Subsequently, a raid was conducted near Samta Enclave Goyla Dairy and the accused was arrested. One country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

"He was about to execute some incident on the direction of his gang leader and that has been averted," the DCP said.

Sharing a brief history of the accused, the DCP said he was first arrested in an attempt to murder case.

"In jail, Lala came in contact with members of Neeraj Bawania gang. After release from jail, he murdered Pradeep Sansi as Pradeep had murdered his brother. He has been absconding in this case. Lala carried out several firing incidents to terrorise people for extortion etc," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor