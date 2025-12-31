New Year’s Eve Crackdown in Rajasthan: 150 Kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized in Tonk, Two Arrested

Police carried out a major seizure during a special New Year’s Eve vehicle-checking drive on the Tonk–Jaipur highway, intercepting a car and recovering a large quantity of explosive material. Around 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was found concealed in sacks of urea inside a Maruti Ciaz, along with 200 explosive batteries and nearly 1,100 metres of electric wire. The operation took place within the jurisdiction of Baroni police station. Two men travelling in the vehicle were detained and later arrested. Officials confirmed that both accused are named Surendra, with one identified as Surendra Mochi, according to police.

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajasthan: DSP Mrityunjay Mishra says, "Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks of urea seized. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1100 meters of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is… pic.twitter.com/RYPLPW7ZgE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was allegedly en route to Bundi when it was stopped for inspection. Multiple bags containing ammonium nitrate were discovered during the search, raising serious security concerns. The detained individuals are currently being questioned to ascertain the origin of the chemical substance and its intended destination. Police have also informed intelligence agencies about the seizure. Efforts are underway to trace the entire supply chain, including who procured the explosive material, how it was transported, and the possible purpose behind moving such a large quantity along a busy highway.

The seizure has gained added significance in light of a recent terror incident in the national capital. On November 10, a powerful car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort claimed 15 lives and left over a dozen people injured. The blast rocked the crowded Chandni Chowk–Lal Qila area, triggering panic and a massive security response. Bomb disposal squads and forensic teams were rushed to the spot, nearby metro services were suspended, and the area remained sealed for several days. While Delhi Police initially investigated the case, it was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency for a detailed probe.