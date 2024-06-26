NIA Announces 10 Lakh Cash Reward on Gangster Goldy Brar in Chandigarh Extortion and Firing Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday spread its dragnet further in search of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster, wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh, with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest. The agency has announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension or arrest of either of the two men. The agency further stated that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret.

The two accused are wanted in the case RC-03/2024/NIA/DLI, related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on 8th March 2024. The case has been registered under various Sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, and Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar of Adesh Nagar in Punjab, and Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura of Baba Deep Singh Colony in Rajpura, Punjab.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is a wanted criminal and was named a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol and there is a non-bailable warrant already issued against him as well. Believed to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar came into the spotlight after he claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder through a Facebook post. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.