NIA attaches properties of 2 LeT operatives who attacked cops to release a Pak terrorist in Srinagar in 2018

New Delhi, Nov 14 In yet another blow to terror operatives, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached eight properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the 2018 case relating to the forcible release of a Pakistan-based terrorist after attacking a police party at a Srinagar hospital.

A NIA spokesperson said that of the eight properties attached, five belong to Mohammad Shafi Wani and three belong to Mohd Tikka Khan.

The properties of the two terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District, have been attached on the recent orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The case involved the killing of two personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police during firing on a police party escorting LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt aka Abu Hanzla to the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for a medical examination on February 6, 2018.

Jatt, a terrorist of Pakistani origin, was forcibly released in the attack, which was carried out by the two accused, along with others, on orders from their Pakistan-based LeT Commanders.

Jatt got neutralised in an encounter with the security forces later in 2018.

"The attached immovable properties of Wani and Khan, both identified as overground workers of the LeT, include various plots of land. The residential house of Shafi has also been attached," the official said.

The two accused were arrested from their Pulwama homes on February 8, 2018 and were found to be in possession of weapons.

The NIA had chargesheeted them on August 3, 2018 and they are currently facing trial under several Sections of the IPC, UA(P)A and Arms Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor