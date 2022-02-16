NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Kashmir valley

New Delhi, Feb 16 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Wednesday conducted search operations at three locations across Kashmir valley in connection with a case related to radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A senior NIA official said the case pertains to radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of J&K to carry out terror activities in the Union Territory and the rest of the country by the LeT or The Resistance Front (TRF) commanders Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt.

The NIA has arrested four persons in the case so far.

The NIA official said during the searches, incriminating material and digital devices were seized.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor