NIA makes fresh arrest in Delhi Gangster syndicates matter

New Delhi, Sep 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three leaders of a crime syndicate who were allegedly trying to carry out terror activities across the nation.

A senior NIA official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Sehrawat, alias Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal alias Naresh Chaoudhary, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, in a fresh case lodged against them.

The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The case was initially registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police on August 8 and against eight accused and unknown others that members of a criminal syndicate. Later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA has said that the gangs based in India and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

