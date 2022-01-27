Night temperatures drop further in Srinagar, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 27 Minimum temperatures dropped several notches below the freezing point on Thursday in J&K and Ladakh due to clear night sky as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 48 hours.

An official of the IMD said due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further below the freezing point in the two UTs during the next 48 hours.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 1.3, Pahalgam minus 10.9 and Gulmarg minus 10.0 as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 25.6, Leh minus 13.9 and Kargil minus 17.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.5, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 0.9, Banihal minus 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor