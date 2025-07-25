No resident ‘safe’ in Haryana, alleges Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, July 25 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that no resident of the state “is safe during the BJP government”.

He said an unfortunate incident where the son of a BJP leader was stabbed to death was an indicator of the state of law and order. “From MLAs, former MLAs to the police all have fallen prey to bullets, attacks and threats of miscreants. During this government, even the families of the ruling BJP leaders themselves are not safe. The latest example of this was seen in Jind where the young son of a BJP leader was stabbed to death in broad daylight. In such a situation, one can imagine how unsafe the common man would be,” he said in a statement.

Congress legislator Hooda said before Jind, a woman was killed by cutting her into pieces in Rohtak. “There is an atmosphere of terror in the entire Haryana due to the incidents in Jind and Rohtak, because the government is repeatedly failing to assure security to the people. Incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity and ransom have become a part of people's daily routine and it has become a habit for the government to ignore such serious incidents,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said ever since the BJP has taken power in the state, the graph of crime is going up continuously. “Crime has become so uncontrolled, as if the state is being run not by the government, but by the mafia,” he said.

He highlighted the fact that the Social Progress Index (SPI) report of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council itself has described Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country. The NCRB report shows that in 2022, within a year 1,020 murders took place in the state i.e. three murders every day. During 2022 itself, 1,786 rape incidents took place in Haryana i.e. four-five rapes took place every day.

Congress leader Hooda said due to ransom, threats and fear of miscreants, the government could not find contractors for 300 liquor vends in 12 districts as criminals had openly threatened the contractors. “The state is being run by the dictates of criminals,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor