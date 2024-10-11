Noel Tata Appointed New Chairman of Tata Trusts, Becomes Ratan Tata's Successor After His Demise

Noel Tata has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata Group, effective October 11. This decision follows the passing of his half-brother, Ratan Tata, who died on October 9 at the age of 86. According to a report from CNBC TV18, the appointment was unanimously agreed upon during a meeting held in Mumbai earlier that day. Ratan Tata, who was never married and had no children, did not name a successor before his death. The choice of Noel Tata as chairman aligns with Ratan Tata's philosophy of 'moving on,' as noted by the report.

Noel Tata, 67, has held the position of chairman at Trent Ltd. since 2014, leading the company to remarkable success as a major apparel retailer, with its stock price soaring over 6,000% in the last decade. Previously, he managed Tata International Ltd. from 2010 to 2021, during which the company's revenue grew significantly from $500 million to over $3 billion. He also serves on the boards of several publicly traded Tata companies, including Tata Steel Ltd. and Voltas Ltd. His children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—are trustees for various family-associated charities, as indicated on the Tata Trusts website.

Noel Tata is the son of Naval Tata, who was also Ratan’s father, and Simone Tata. He has already been part of the boards of the influential Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Known for his low-key leadership style, Noel Tata contrasts with Ratan Tata’s more public and media-engaged approach. While Ratan Tata was often in the spotlight, Noel has chosen to focus on the group’s international ventures and retail operations, maintaining a more reserved presence.

