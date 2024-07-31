Noida: 3 Minor Girls Burned to Death, Parents Injured in House Fire in Sector 8

A slum area in Sector 8 of Noida caught fire on Wednesday morning, July 31. The blaze resulted in the deaths of three minor girls from the same family while their parents suffered injuries.

Reports indicate that the family members were sleeping when the fire broke out in their home. The three girls, identified as Aastha (10 years old), Naina (7 years old), and Aradhya (5 years old), were unable to escape and died in the fire. The parents were taken to Noida District Hospital, with the father being critically injured and subsequently referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit from a battery being charged in the room. Neighbours alerted the fire station, and two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

"The incident happened between 3-4 am, as soon as we got the information, our Police team, Fire brigade and I reached the spot. It is being said that the fire broke out due to short circuit. Forensic team is at the spot and conducting the probe. There were 5 people in the room, 3 minor girls who were sleeping on the bed suffered fatal burn injuries, they died at the hospital. The father of the children suffered 60-70% burn, he was given preliminary treatment at the district hospital and then was referred to Safdarjung. The burn injuries of mother of the children, are not various, her preliminary treatment was also done. The family is from Mainpuri," said District Magistrate Manish Varma.