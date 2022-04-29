Noida: 70-year-old man dies after jumping from 19th floor

A 70-year-old man died after falling from the 19th floor in Noida near Delhi on Friday morning. The incident took place in Supertech Eco City, Sector 137, Noida. Police are now investigating the matter. According to reports, the deceased man fell at his wife's feet before jumping from the 19th floor of the society. Forgive me and he jumped down. The deceased man was working in an insurance company. The man was living with his wife in a tower in the Eco City Society, flat number 1802, on the 19th floor. Husband jumped out of the house knowing his wife was present. According to the information received, the old man climbed on the stool in the balcony and jumped down.

The dead man had been under mental stress for a few days due to illness. The incident was reported to the police after the old man jumped. Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. The old man had sustained severe injuries after falling from the 19th floor.