NOIDA Hit and Run: 64-year Old Retired Govt Employee Knocked Down By An Unknown White Car, Dies (Watch video)

A video of a hit-and-run incident from Delhi's Noida is going viral on social media. A 64-year-old man who had gone out to buy milk was struck by an unidentified white car on the streets of Noida's Sector 53. The elderly man, identified as Janak Dev, tragically died on the spot.

In the CCTV footage, it is seen that the elderly man was crossing the road when a speeding white car approaching from the other side at speed, crashed into him sending him airborne a few feet. The victim's family claims that Janak Dev Shah was hit by an Audi car. Currently, the police are investigating the matter by scrutinizing CCTV footage.

(Watch Video)

Janak Dev Shah, a resident of Gijhor Village in Sector 53, was a retired employee from Akashwani. Police have registered an FIR under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence), based on the family's complaint.

Sandeep, the deceased's son, mentioned that his father had a daily routine of going for morning walks and bringing milk for the family. "We were informed by neighbors about the accident near Kanchenjunga market. We rushed to the spot and later to the hospital, only to find out that my father was no more. The CCTV footage clearly shows that the vehicle was an Audi car. However, the police are yet to identify it," said Shah.

Also Read: Liquor Truck Accident in UP: Passersby Loot Bottles While Driver Awaits Help in Bijnor, Video Surface

"We have not been able to identify the vehicle so far. The registration number of the car is not visible in any CCTV camera footage we've scanned until evening. Multiple teams have been deployed, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused as soon as possible," said an officer.