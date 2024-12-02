Noida Shocker: Former IAS Officer Mohammad Mustafa's 24-Year Old Daughter Dies by Suicide; Jumps From 29th Floor

In a heart-wrenching incident in Noida, Ridha Mustafa, the 24-year-old daughter of retired IAS officer Mohammad Mustafa, died by suicide after jumping from the 29th floor of a residential high-rise. The exact reason for this tragic step remains unknown.

नोएडा : रिटायर IAS मोहम्मद मुस्तफा की बेटी रिधा मुस्तफा (24 साल) ने 29वीं मंजिल से कूदकर जान दे दी। सुसाइड की वजह क्लियर नहीं है। मोहम्मद मुस्तफा ने इसी साल VRS लिया था। ये मायावती सरकार में राजा भैया पर कार्रवाई करने के बाद चर्चाओं में आए थे। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 2, 2024

Mohammad Mustafa, a high-profile bureaucrat who took voluntary retirement (VRS) earlier this year, was known for his bold actions during the Mayawati-led government, including taking a stand against influential political figure Raja Bhaiya.Mustafa, 1995 batch officer, has served in key positions under various governments.

The shocking incident has left the family and the local community in mourning. Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.



