Nok Air Flight from Hyderabad to Bangkok Declares Emergency, All Passengers Deboarded, Luggage Checked

Hyderabad, Telangana (November 16, 2024): A Nok Air flight, DD959, from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Don Muang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok declared an emergency on Saturday morning, said, Mukesh, PRO GMR, ANI reported.

According to reports, all passengers onboard were safely deboarded and escorted to the terminal after undergoing security checks. Their luggage was also unloaded and subjected to a thorough inspection,

The nature of the emergency was not disclosed at the time of reporting. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.