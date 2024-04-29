Not Afraid of Notices, Says Telangana CM After Delhi Police Summons in Doctored Video Probe

Bengaluru/Hyderabad, April 29 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, reacting to the notices served on him and other state Congress leaders by Delhi Police over an alleged doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday asserted that they are not afraid of such notices.

He alleged that after using the CBI, the ED and the IT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now using the Delhi Police to win the elections. “We are not the ones to be afraid. We are the ones who respond,” he said while addressing an election rally of the Congress at Sedam in Karnataka.

"Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji were so far using ED, IT and CBI to win the elections. I have just received information that Delhi Police have reached the Telangana Congress party office. Somebody posted (video) on social media and they reached the Gandhi Bhavan with the notice for the Telangana Congress President and Chief Minister. This means that after using ED, IT and CBI, Modi Ji is using Delhi Police to win elections," he said.

Revanth Reddy cautioned the people of Karnataka that if they voted for the BJP, they would lose SC, ST, and minority reservations.

"If you vote for Congress, the reservation will continue," he said and exuded confidence that the Congress will form the government at the Centre.

Delhi Police summoned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress social media in-charge, state coordinator and spokesperson over a morphed video of Amit Shah about reservation. A team of Delhi Police reached the state Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan and served notices on the party’s social media in-charge Manne Satish, state coordinator Naveen Pettem, and spokesperson Asma Tasleem.

The notice has been reportedly served under section 91/160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the leaders asked to appear before the Delhi Police's Special Cell on May 1 for an investigation into a case registered on April 28. They have been asked to provide information about the video tweeted/re-tweeted by them on their ‘X’ handle. They were also asked to bring their mobile/laptop/tablet or any other electronic device used to create/upload/tweet the video, as well as the electronic devices used for the purpose of recording the video before uploading and tweeting the same.

The Delhi Police registered a case under IPC sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, 171G read with 66-C IT Act. The video of the speech delivered by Amit Shah at Siddipet in Medak district at a BJP election rally on April 25 was allegedly morphed and circulated on social media. The Union Home Minister had stated that if BJP comes to power it will scrap Muslim reservations and distribute the same among SCs, STs and OBCS. The video was doctored to give the impression that reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs will be removed.

