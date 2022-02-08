Nothing unexpected, we have comfortable majority, says Tripura BJP after two MLAs quit party

Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that the resignation of two rebel MLAs was nothing unexpected for the party, adding that the ruling BJP in the state still enjoys a comfortable majority.

Earlier today, Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly ahead of the state assembly election next year.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters, Tripura Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs Sushanta Chowdhury said, "the whole episode of resignation staged today is a part of deep-rooted conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government". In the same breath, he assured that the government is completely stable and enjoying a comfortable majority.

Reacting to Sudip Roy Barman's claims of reducing the government into a minority, he said, "things will be clear with time. His claims are nothing short of a political gimmick. As soon as the appropriate time arrives, people of the state will know as to how many MLAs are on their side and how many have confidence in the present government."

According to Chowdhury, the development was not unexpected for the party and the rebel MLAs had tested all possible avenues to garner support from leaders and their contacts based in several parts of the state.

"They have been travelling across the state and holding meetings with people and party leaders to test political waters. At the end of the day, it is expected they would take such a step one day", said Chowdhury.

Raising charges of ant-party activities, he said, they were given ample opportunities by the party high command to return to the mainstream. "Despite receiving a number of complaints and charges of anti-party activities, the party did not take any drastic steps. Instead, several initiatives were taken to bridge the differences. But, unfortunately, they choose to quit the party instead of reconciliation", said the minister.

Slamming the outgoing MLAs, the minister claimed that both the MLAs have an evil design to create political turmoil in the state so that opportunists could catch fish in the muddy water."After the 25 years, long murderous misrule of the Left in the state has ended. I urge all to protect and preserve this government that has brought smiles to the faces of lakhs of people," said Chowdhury.

( With inputs from ANI )

