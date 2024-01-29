Now it is time for Ram Rajya

It is crucial to strive towards realising the vision of Ram Rajya amidst the exuberance of faith.

During the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol, skillfully crafted from the ancient Krishna Shila rock dating back to approximately 300 crore years, all eyes were fixed on Ayodhya, not only within India but across the globe. The sheer jubilation witnessed in the country was unparalleled since its independence. Despite not coinciding with the date of Diwali, on January 22, 2024, the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’, the entire nation was adorned with radiant lights, symbolising the culmination of centuries of devotion, struggle, and sacrifice in the construction of Ayodhya temple. Ram Lalla’s arrival in Ayodhya signifies not only a spiritual milestone but also establishment of a temple of humanity throughout the entire country.

I will not go into the political aspect of it. As for Article 370, I previously had expressed the belief that to uphold the integrity and security of our nation, it was imperative to abolish it, regardless of any advantages it may have provided to certain individuals. Undoubtedly, the construction of Lord Ram’s temple also holds political significance, but can the mere pursuit of political motives in building a temple evoke such immense joy among the people? Beyond the exuberance displayed by the crowd enduring the winter chill, lies the embodiment of Lord Ram’s character, which imparts valuable lessons in humanity. The ideal welfare state that we envision is often referred to as Ram Rajya, where Lord Ram is the hero of humanity.

If we look at the life of Lord Ram from an analytical perspective, then he definitely is the hero of forest- dwellers, the exploited, and the deprived. When he left Ayodhya for exile, he chose the thorny path so that he could understand the sufferings of the common man. See his simplicity that he requests the boatman to help him cross the river and on reaching the other side of the river, he hugs the boatman out of gratitude. He became emotional after eating Shabari’s half-eaten berries. During his 14 years of exile, he is seen uniting the forest-dwellers. Lord Ram was a prince and could have summoned his younger brother Bharat who was ruling the kingdom by keeping Ram’s wooden slippers on the throne or could have sought assistance from other kingdoms to rescue Mother Sita from the clutches of Ravana. However, he chose not to do so. Instead, he formed his own army by uniting forest-dwellers and tribal communities.

This unique military organisation and social solidarity displayed by Lord Ram is unparalleled in the history of any nation. It is this remarkable feat that has made him a prominent figure in folk songs and tales of tribal communities. Lord Ram’s influence extends not only throughout India but across the entire Indian peninsula. Lord Ram’s presence can be observed in various cultures such as Cambodia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Sumatra, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, and also Indonesia, which happens to be the world’s largest Muslim nation. In Bali, Indonesia, ‘Ramlila’ is performed on a grand scale. One notable aspect of Lord Ram’s character is his anti-imperialist nature. Despite having the power to colonise Kishkindha and Sri Lanka after defeating Vali and Ravana respectively, Lord Ram selflessly bestowed Kishkindha upon Sugriva and Sri Lanka upon Vibhishan. If every nation were to emulate Lord Ram’s generosity, the ceaseless bloodshed and violence plaguing the world would come to an end. Who would not be happy if a temple of Lord Ram is built in his birthplace Ayodhya after getting the seal of justice from the Supreme Court? Ayodhya would bring jobs not only to the followers of Sanatan Dharma but also to Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs who consider Ayodhya a sacred place. The region holds great significance as the sacred land of Lord Adinath, the first Tirthankara of Jainism, along with three other Tirthankaras. It is believed by some that a particular community has faced injustice throughout this incident.

Although I cannot speak for the entire country, a friend from Ayodhya told me, “Our ancestors endured immense hardships, but now we have the opportunity to earn a livelihood through this temple”. Hunger does not discriminate on the basis of religion. Presently, there is no anger, but rather a sense of goodwill and compassion in “Jai Shri Ram” slogan. The Muslim community in Ayodhya is relieved to witness the transformation of Ayodhya due to the construction of the temple. Roads have been built connecting every part of the country. An airport has been built to connect with the world. New hotels are opening. Dharamshalas are being built.

Various employment opportunities are being generated, leading to a transformation of the local economy. Thousands of people will get work. Interestingly, Ayodhya has attracted a greater number of visitors as compared to Goa. It is predicted that in the future, Ayodhya will resemble the Vatican in terms of its significance.

Now, the primary question arises: What are the future expectations since the temple has already been constructed? The current expectation is for the establishment of a complete Ram Rajya. Following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat rightly emphasised that we should draw inspiration of harmony, amity and secularism from the temple and imbibe the qualities of valour, sense of duty and dedication. This vision represents the concept of Ram Rajya. The secular Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, also frequently spoke about Ram Rajya. If we genuinely desire to bring about a Ram Rajya that will truly transform the lives of the oppressed, deprived, and neglected, we must fulfil our responsibilities along with power. Only then can we proudly proclaim with utmost sincerity - Jai Shri Ram chant!

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.

