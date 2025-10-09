NPP working to resolve issues affecting Manipur: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Imphal, Oct 9 Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) President Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said that his party is trying to resolve the unresolved issues affecting Manipur.

Sangma after holding a series of meetings with party leaders, MLAs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Imphal said that the NPP remains firmly committed to working alongside the people of Manipur to foster peace, harmony, and lasting progress.

The NPP, which has organisational bases in Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh besides in Meghalaya, won seven seats in the last assembly elections in 2023 in the 60-seat Manipur Assembly.

Taking to his official X account, Sangma said: “In Imphal, to engage in meaningful consultations with civil society organisations and concerned individuals. Our aim is to listen, understand, and address the unresolved issues affecting the state. The NPP remains firmly committed to working alongside the people of Manipur to foster peace, harmony, and lasting progress.

“Held consultations with various organisations in Imphal today. Our effort is to understand concerns from the grassroots level and work with all stakeholders as a team to be part of the journey in ensuring peace and stability in Manipur,” the NPP supremo said in another post on X.

Sangma arrived in Imphal on Thursday afternoon accompanied by NPP MLAs Sheikh Noorul Hassan, Shanti, Rameshwor, Loken, and state leader Joykumar, along with National General Secretary (Organisation) Paknga Bage, National Secretary Saidul Khan, and National People’s Youth Front president Nickey Nongkhlaw.

He said that his visit was intended to meet local leaders, community representatives, and stakeholders to assess the ground situation and promote normalcy in the state.

“Several efforts have been made to resolve the ethnic crisis. While some progress has been achieved, challenges remain. More engagement is needed to ensure complete peace,” the NPP chief told the media.

He stressed that the formation of a popular and democratic government is key to lasting peace and emphasised the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders.

When asked about expanding the NPP’s presence in the state, he said: “Our priority is restoring peace and normalcy. Elections are far off; serving the people comes first.”

An NPP leader said that Sangma during his two-day stay in Manipur will meet Meitei and Naga CSOs in Imphal and will interact with the violence hit internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Moreh, Churachandpur, and other areas sheltering in the relief camps. The Meghalaya Chief Minister will also meet Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan to discuss measures for restoring peace and stability.

He will hold a joint meeting with NPP MLAs, state executives, and party functionaries to discuss strengthening of the party and formulate strategies ahead of the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections. On Friday, (October 10), Sangma will leave for Dimapur (Nagaland), where he scheduled to hold discussion with Kuki CSOs and IDPs at Kangpokpi and pay tributes at the residence of the late NPP Manipur President and MLA N. Kayisii in Senapati district.

In an important political development, former Lok Sabha MP from Outer Manipur and former leader of Naga People's Front (NPF) Dr Lorho S Pfoze last month joined NPP in Shillong in presence of Sangma.

“Dr. Lorho brings to the party his experience, his wisdom and his support base from the State of Manipur. We are confident that Dr. Lorho will be an asset to the party and will work closely to further the NPP's mantra of One Voice, One North East,” the Meghalaya CM had said in a post on the X.

The NPP had, on November 17 last year, withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state. The NPP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on the Biren Singh-led government, as the BJP has 37 MLAs and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA N. Kayisii, who was also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six party legislators in the house at present.

