Odisha: Army Officer’s Fiancée Alleges Sexual Assault by Police in Bhubaneswar; 5 Cops Suspended

The fiancée of an army officer has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a police station near Bhubaneswar while trying to file a complaint. She also claimed that her companion was illegally detained. The woman, who was arrested last week on charges of assaulting police and damaging property, said the incident occurred on September 15. Five police officers, including one at the rank of Inspector, have been suspended pending a disciplinary investigation for "gross misconduct," according to a statement from Odisha Police Headquarters shortly after the alleged incident.

The woman, who is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told reporters on Thursday that she was beaten, kicked in the chest, and dragged through the corridor of the police station. She also alleged that a police inspector molested her and exposed himself.

The woman recounted that she and her friend, an army officer, were returning home around 1 a.m. after closing their restaurant when some youths allegedly misbehaved with them. Seeking help, they went to Bharatpur police station. She claimed that upon reaching the station, a female constable in plain clothes was present. When they requested to file an FIR and asked for a patrol vehicle to catch the miscreants, the constable allegedly misbehaved with her instead of helping.

Later, more police officers arrived at the station and asked her friend to write a complaint. The woman alleged, “I don’t know what happened, but they put him (the army officer) in the lockup. When I raised my voice, saying they couldn’t detain an army officer, two female officers started beating me.”

Tied Up and Beaten

The woman said she tried to retaliate and bit a female constable’s hand when they tried to grab her neck. She alleged that the police officers tied her hands and feet and made her sit in a room. “After some time, a male officer opened the door and kicked me in the chest multiple times,” she said. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and asked the DGP for an action report.

The woman, who was arrested on charges of assaulting police, was released on bail on Wednesday by order of the Odisha High Court. The High Court will hear her petition to quash the FIR against her and the army officer on September 26. The army officer lodged a formal complaint against the personnel at Bharatpur police station on Wednesday.

Brutality at the Police Station

The woman said, “A police patrol vehicle arrived at the station with several officers, including female constables. Two female officers started pulling my hair and beating me. When I pleaded with them to stop, they dragged me through the corridor. When one of them tried to strangle me, I bit her hand. They removed my jacket, tied my hands and feet with a scarf, and threw me into a room.”

She continued, “Then a male officer came in and, after removing my bra, repeatedly kicked me in the chest. The station inspector then arrived, unzipped his pants, exposed himself, and taunted me, asking if I wanted to have sex with him. He also molested me.” The state government has already ordered a CID investigation into the case and suspended five police officers, including Inspector Dinakrishna Mishra.