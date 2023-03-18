"Odisha CMO has turned into retired officers' club": LOP Jayanarayan Mishra during Legislative Assembly session

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 18 : The ongoing budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Friday with the Opposition BJP launching a scathing attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government over the appointment of some retired officers at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Coming down heavily on the ruling party, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra said, "The CMO has turned into a retired officers' club. Most of the retired officers were given reappointment at the CM's office making it a retired officers' club. When the state is struggling to provide employment to the youths, the reappointment of retired officers is really shocking."

"There are many dynamic officers in the state. What is the need of appointing retired officers, instead of recruiting them. The government is merely aiming at rehabilitating officers who will be their puppets," Mishra said, demanding that the government come out with a statement in the House.

Reacting to the allegations of the BJP, state Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pramila Mallick questioned the appointment of retired officers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and other offices in Delhi's South Block.

Mohan Charan Majhi, chief whip of the BJP, criticised Arun Sahu, who was removed from the ministry due to allegations in the Pari murder case.

