Odisha: Collectors of 13 dists told to review preparedness for rain, flood-like situation

Bhubaneswar, July 26 The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Friday instructed collectors of 13 districts in Odisha to remain alert and review preparedness as heavy rain is likely to occur.

The districts include Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul.

In a letter to the collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining Bangladesh, a Low Pressure Area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation is likely to move towards West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.

"Under its impact, there may be heavy rain and flood-like situation in the northern part of Odisha. It is, therefore, requested to review the preparedness at the district level, take appropriate action and inform the situation of the district from time to time," instructed the SRC.

