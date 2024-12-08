Odisha: Three including GGM of Central govt PSU held over graft charges

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the three persons including a Group General Manager (GGM) of Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited, a Central government PSU under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, on the charges of awarding illegal work orders and clearing bills in lieu of undue advantage.

The accused identified as Chanchal Mukherjee is the GGM of M/s Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited.

Two other persons arrested by the central agency were identified as Santosh Moharana, Director of Bhubaneswar-based Penta A Studio Private Limited and the alleged middleman, Debadutta Mohapatra.

The CBI registered a case on Saturday against the senior public servant Chanchal Mukherjee, the private company and its director Santosh Moharana, the middleman Debadutta Mohapatra, and unknown public servants and private persons.

CBI sources claimed that Chanchal was indulged in corrupt and illegal activities by awarding work orders and clearing bills in lieu of receiving undue advantage in the form of bribes.

“It was alleged that the accused Director of said accused Private Limited met the accused GGM at his Bhubaneswar office on December 6, 2024, during which the accused Group General Manager demanded cash of Rs 10 lakh from the accused Director of Private Limited, for which accused Group General Manager promised to adjust the said amount in future billings,” stated CBI in a press note on Sunday.

Based on the input, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused GGM Chanchal red-handed while obtaining the demanded undue bribe money of Rs 10 lakhs from the accused Santosh near a prominent hotel in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday evening. The sleuths apprehended the duo and also recovered the bribe money of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused middleman Debadutta was also caught for his role as co-conspirator in abetting and facilitating the exchange of undue advantage.

“Searches are being conducted at eight locations in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Kolkata (West Bengal) which has so far led to recovery of incriminating documents, a vehicle used in the commission of offence along with digital devices,” added CBI in the press note.

Till the last report came in, the Special CBI court here allowed the CBI to take the three arrested accused in three-day police custody. They will be produced before the court again on December 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor