Omar Abdullah Meets LG Manoj Sinha, Stakes Claim to Form Government in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday evening and staked his claim to form the government in the territory. Abdullah submitted letters of support from the Congress, CPI(M), AAP, and several independent legislators.

After the meeting, Abdullah indicated that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on Tuesday, October 15, or Wednesday, October 16, depending on the completion of paperwork. “I met the LG and handed over the letters of support that I have received. I requested him to fix a date for the swearing-in ceremony so that the government can start functioning,” Abdullah said.

He explained that the process would take time due to the Centre’s rule, stating that the LG would first send the documents to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and then to the Home Ministry. “We have been told it will take 2-3 days. So, if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday,” he added.

Abdullah addressed concerns over representation for Jammu, asserting, “All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored in this government.”

The Congress party formally extended its support to the National Conference by providing a letter of backing. Following a meeting of its legislature party, Congress authorized its central leadership to elect a leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections, winning a total of 48 seats, while the National Conference played a crucial role as the Congress secured only six seats.