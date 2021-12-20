Omicron: Omicron could be more dangerous in India in 'these' months, AIIMS doctor warns

Omicron cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest number of corona patients in the last six months. According to Delhi AIIMS experts, the Omicron variant may be responsible for the increase in corona cases. A total of 107 new corona patients were found in Delhi on Sunday. In addition, 10 days later, a case of death due to corona has come to light. Meanwhile, a total of 24 cases of this new variant have come to light in the capital so far due to the discovery of 2 new cases of Omicron in Delhi.

Sanjay Rai, a professor of community medicine at AIIMS, has advised to be cautious in view of the increasing cases of corona in Delhi. The contagion of the omicron is very high and when this variant reaches the most susceptible people, it first spreads rapidly and then slowly its graph starts to go down. A similar situation was witnessed in India in the second wave of the pandemic, said Professor Sanjay Rai.

Rai said though extreme temperature makes it hard for any microorganism to spread, exposure to cold leads to the weakening of a person's immunity, thereby making them vulnerable to the virus.

In addition, Professor Sanjay Rai said that the best temperature for the virus is between 20 and 30 degrees. Therefore, the months of September, October, November, February and March would be more convenient for the virus. The risk of infection is higher during these months. Meanwhile, the omecron variant of the corona, which has spread from South Africa, has raised concerns in all countries of the world. The variant was first found in South Africa and has since spread to 91 countries around the world. Omicron patients have also been found in 13 states in India. The number of these patients has reached 159 and the number of patients of Omicron variant is increasing day by day.