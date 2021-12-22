Omicron Scare: Delhi bans all Christmas gatherings and New Year parties

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday banned all Christmas and New Year parties and gatherings in the national capital in wake of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order read. The DDMA also directed the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 super spreader areas in Delhi and also directed them to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. "No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplace", the order said.

Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases so far, highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly contagious strain of Covid have been detected in India. Amid signs of rise in infections from the new variant, the Centre, in an advisory, has asked the states to activate "war rooms" and bring back curbs, including night curfews to contain it. It also listed a series of prevention and containment measures that included extensive testing and regulation of gatherings. Meanhile, The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on public celebrations of new year in the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said restrictions would be in place from December 30 to January 2.