One held for trying to smuggle gold valued at Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 27 The Customs officials on Thursday said an Indian national was held here at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for trying to smuggle in gold valued at over Rs 50 lakh.

A senior Customs official said that the individual was travelling from Sharjah to Delhi.

The official said that the Customs officials at the IGI Airport had received specific information about him following which he was intercepted on January 25, and later detained.

"During the checking of his bag, two yellow coloured paste pouches appearing to be gold were found. It was seized by the staff," said the official.

The official said that the total value of the gold is around Rs 50,78,880, adding the gold has been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act.

The official, however, did not reveal the name of the person.

He was later taken to a government hospital for a medical check-up.

After obtaining his Covid test report which was negative, the Customs officials presented him at the Patiala House Courts.

Informing the court that the man's presence was not required for any further questioning, the Customs officials requested the court to send him to judicial custody.

He was eventually sent to 14-day judicial custody.

An official said that investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor