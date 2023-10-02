One killed, 22 injured as Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa

Panaji, Oct 2 One person was killed and 22 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned at Dharbandora in South Goa on Monday evening, police said.

Police said that the accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

"One person died in the accident, while 22 passengers are rushed to a nearby health centre and undergoing treatment," police said.

Sources said that there were more than 30 passengers, all tourists, in the bus. They were rescued by locals from the area.

