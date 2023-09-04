One killed in dispute over cattle grazing in UP

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Sep 4 18-year-old Vinod Kumar was killed in a clash between two groups over cattle grazing in Ambedkar Nagar, officials said on Monday.

Police have registered a case against eight people.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar and his accomplices reached Sheela Devi's house in Bhadohi village on Sunday night to complain about cattle grazing on his fields.

An abusive argument ensued.

"It is alleged that Ashok, Mahendra Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Brijesh Kumar, Shimla, and Shyama, who came with Ajay, started throwing stones at Sheela and her family members. Vinod Kumar a.k.a Kallu, a relative of Sheela Devi, tried to intervene. A brick hit his head and he fell unconscious," said the police.

Vinod was taken to Jalalpur CHC, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Malipur police reached the village at night and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant IPC sections.

One accused Shyama Devi has been arrested, the police spokesperson said.

