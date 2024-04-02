Oommen Chandy’s wife, daughters to hit campaign trail for first time for UDF candidates

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2 For the first time, Mariamma Oommen Chandy, wife of late Oommen Chandy, will hit the campaign trail for the Congress-led UDF candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from the late leader’s wife, his two daughters, Maria and Achu will also campaign for the Congress-led UDF candidates at a few places.

Chandy, a former two-time Chief Minister passed away last July after he wrote himself into the record books by becoming the longest-serving legislator in Kerala, when he represented Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kottayam District from 1970, till he passed away.

“For the first time, my mother will be campaigning for our party candidates. She did not campaign for me as she was in mourning at that time,” said Chandy Oommen who now represents his father’s constituency.

Chandy Oommen said he had campaigned for the Congress’ sitting Lok Sabha member Anto Antony at Pathanamthitta after rumours surfaced that the Chandy family would not campaign against Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister, AK Antony, who is a BJP candidate.

“Lots of canards are being spread about us joining the BJP. We fail to understand why such rumours are being circulated,” added Chandy Oommen.

