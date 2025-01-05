Open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public darshan, BJP's Parvesh Verma writes to Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 5 Adding spice to the Delhi Assembly election campaign, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has written to Chief Minister Atishi, demanding that 'Sheesh Mahal' - the controversial official residence of ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal - be thrown open for public darshan and promoting transparency.

His letter virtually coincided with a similar suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during a public rally, calling for giving the public access to ‘Sheesh Mahal’ which, he said, was an example of AAP’s monumental corruption.

“Sheesh Mahal is the biggest example of their (AAP leaders) dishonesty,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, seeking permission for public visit to ‘Sheeh Mahal’ between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Verma wrote to the CM, saying, "I want to bring it to your notice that during the tenure of former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the official residence was specially furnished and given a grand look. It has become popular as 'Sheesh Mahal' among the common people."

The people of New Delhi Assembly constituency, who elected Kejriwal as their MLA for three successive terms, have a desire to see this building, he said.

"This building has become an important symbol of the history of governance and administration of Delhi. The public wants to know as to how the place, where their elected representative spent his term, looks like."

Verma, who is fighting the upcoming Assembly election against Kejriwal, wrote in his letter that the decision to allow the public to see the renovated CM residence will enhance transparency.

"This will not only meet the expectations of the public but also strengthen transparency and trust between the government and the public. I have full faith that you will consider this proposal positively and take a decision soon," he wrote.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ has remained in the news ever since the BJP decided to make the alleged corruption in the AAP government an election issue.

Earlier, PM Modi, during his speech, pointed to a news report that gives details of the wasteful expenditure on ‘Sheesh Mahal’, inviting CAG’s attention.

The CAG, according to the report, pointed to a three-fold increase in the estimated cost of the project for renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, in north Delhi. From an estimated cost of Rs 8.6 crore in 2020, the Public Works Department ended up spending Rs 33 crore in 2022.

The CAG report for financial year ending March 2022 also highlighted that the built-up area of the structure was increased by almost 36 per cent to 1,905 square metre.

The wasteful expenditure listed by the CAG includes Rs 66 lakh for wall marble, Rs 39 lakh spent on kitchen equipment, Rs 20 lakh spent on TV console, Rs 16 lakh spent on silk carpet, Rs 18 lakh on treadmill and gym equipment, Rs 14 lakh for floor tiles.

