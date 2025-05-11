‘Operation Sindoor’s Primary Goal Was the Complete Elimination of Terrorist Elements Posing Threats to National Security’: Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai

In response to rising tensions with Pakistan and a recent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, India launched a significant military operation titled 'Operation Sindoor'. A joint press conference was held by all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces to provide details. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), addressed the media, stating that the operation's primary goal was the complete elimination of terrorist elements posing threats to national security. He emphasized that the army successfully neutralized around 100 terrorists and dealt a heavy blow to cross-border terrorism.

Also Read: Mumbai University Might Introduce Civil Defence Courses In Its Curriculum

During the briefing, Lt. Gen. Ghai revealed that the operation was carefully planned after confirming the presence of active terrorist bases across the border. Nine key locations were identified based on intelligence reports. These sites included areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan’s Punjab province, long known to harbor extremists. Specific locations linked to terrorists, such as Ajmal Kasab, David Headley, and groups behind major attacks, were targeted. The Indian Army presented evidence of destroyed terrorist camps, asserting that many hideouts had been evacuated beforehand, but several active ones were successfully struck.

The operation saw the elimination of major terrorists, including Mudassir, Hafiz Jameel, and Yusuf Azhar, all of whom had long-standing records of involvement in deadly attacks. Notably, Yusuf Azhar and others were connected to the 1999 IC 814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama attack, which had claimed numerous lives. DGMO Ghai stated that these successful strikes send a strong message that India will respond with precision and strength against any threats. The coordinated action demonstrates India's growing military capability to conduct precise cross-border operations and its commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.

#WATCH | Delhi: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed that were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the… pic.twitter.com/IeH6Je6STE — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape across the borders and the identification of terror camps and training sites. The locations that emerged were numerous, but as we… pic.twitter.com/46s0Arka6g — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025