Opposition MPs seeking JPC probe into Adani issue detained in Delhi during protest march

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Delhi police on Friday detained opposition MPs marching towards Vijay Chowk in the national capital demanding a joint Parliamentary committee inquiry into the Ad Group issue.

The protesting MPs were detained and taken away to nearby police stations in a bus as police said they didn't have permission for the march and as Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed in the area and not agitation is allowed on Vijay Chowk.

Before the police took away the protesting MPs, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the protest at Vijay Chowk was held to demand a JPC to probe the Ad stocks issue and said that PM Modi was hiding something from the people.

Talking to the media persons, Kharge said, "We are holding a protest here to demand JPC. PM Modi wants to hide something from the people. Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi looted crores of rupees from the government and fled from this country and PM Modi is not speaking about them."

Meanwhile, there was heavy security outside the Congress headquarters in the national capital as party workers protested against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The protesters were detained by Police.

Also today, Karnataka police detained Congress state president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders and workers in Benguluru who were protesting against the Surat Court verdict against Rahul Gandhi.

"Their (BJP) party will collapse in Karnataka. It is on the verge of collapse. They are just trying to blackmail all leaders & contractors. We're with people and people are with us. Their voice is our voice. We want to see Karnataka regain its glory," Shivakumar told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, the Congress called an emergency meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders to devise a strategy after Gandhi's conviction.

The Wayanad MP was sentenced to two years in jail but was later granted bail by the court and his sentence suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict in the case for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, both Houses have been facing repeated adjournments with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad Group issue and the Treasury benches vociferous in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

