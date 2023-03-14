Other media groups in the country should also cultivate a tradition like Lokmat: Ram Nath Kovind

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony. He congratulated all the awards winning MPs in the keynote speech at the event.

On this occasion he said, All the award winning parliamentarians have enriched the reputation of parliament with their knowledge and wisdom and eloquence and have set an exemplary example for other parliamentarians. Other media groups in the country should also cultivate this tradition of honoring MPs, MLAs and Gram Panchayat officers.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.