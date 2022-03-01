Over 177.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs: Centre

The Central government has supplied 177.45 crore (1,77,45,83,050) COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far.

More than 14.08 crore (14,08,83,686) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and union territories to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

( With inputs from ANI )

