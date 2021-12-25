Over 840 IIT-Guwahati students get placement offers
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2021 02:03 PM2021-12-25T14:03:03+5:302021-12-25T14:15:15+5:30
Guwahati, Dec 25 More than 840 students, including 133 girls, of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Disclaimer: ...
Guwahati, Dec 25 More than 840 students, including 133 girls, of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app