PAC jawan dies of gun shot wounds

Lucknow, Jan 22 A constable of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) died due to a firearm injury allegedly caused by his own rifle under Ashiana police circle here.

As per the police, the 26-year-old jawan, deployed with Fatehpur PAC unit, was on duty in Lucknow. His wedding was scheduled for January 26.

"He was found in a pool of blood by his colleagues after they heard a gunshot from the Vajra police vehicle. He was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre where doctors pronounced him dead," said Ajay Prakash Mishra, station house officer, Aashiana police station.

"After finishing their shifts in various sections of the city, the jawan's colleagues entered the PAC camp at Ramabai Ambedkar Park but he stayed in the car," the SHO added.

"We are currently investigating if he died by suicide or it was an accident," Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor