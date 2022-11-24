Pahari tribe in J&K holds 'Dhanyawad Yatra' to express gratitude to Centre

Jammu, Nov 24 The Pahari Tribe ST forum in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully organised 'Dhanyawad Yatra' in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to express gratitude to the Central government for giving approval to the demand for ST status for the hill tribe.

The 'Azhar-e-Trakshtar' rally drew huge response in Budhal, Kotaranka, Darhal, Rajouri, Thana Mandi, Srankot, Mandi, Mendhar, Poonch and Manjakot.

The yatra started on November 10 from Budhal and ended in Manjakot. Local DDC members, BDC chairmen, panchayat members, political and social workers played a prominent role to make the yatra successful.

In Mendhar, tribal people dressed in traditional attires on horses took part the yatra.

As per the organisers of the yatra, the hill tribe will remain indebted to the Central government for the grant of ST status and this loan will be repaid with interest during elections.

According to the organisers, after celebration rallies in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakot, similar rallies will also be held in Karna, Uri, Tingdar, Kupwara, Baramulla and other areas of Kashmir to make people aware.

People greatly appreciated the dynamic struggle launched by the Pahari Tribe ST forum from villages to New Delhi for the long-standing demand after August 2021, and saluted every member associated with it.

