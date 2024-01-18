Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Neelam Azad

Neelam Azad, a key accused in the Parliament Security Breach case, was denied bail by a Delhi court on Thursday. Azad's bail plea was turned down by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who expressed the view that granting relief at this stage would not be appropriate. Following the expiration of their police remand, the court had, on Saturday, remanded all the accused, including Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, to judicial custody.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused Amol Shinde and Azad also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. The four were arrested from the spot, while Jha and Kumawat were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident later.