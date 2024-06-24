Parliament Session 2024: Sonia Gandhi-Led INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest in Parliament Premises by Holding Copies of the Constitution (Watch Videos)

INDIA BLOC leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest within the Parliament premises on Monday, June 14, holding copies of the Constitution.

This protest follows the opposition MPs' decision to boycott the tradition of assisting the pro-term Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony, erupted by the appointment of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-term Speaker instead of Congress leader K Suresh, an eighth-term MP.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, protest in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/QoFKaoavR0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee said, "We are protesting because the provisions of the Constitution have been violated. The Constitution has been violated by the Narendra Modi government. The way the pro-term speaker has been appointed is a clear violation of the Constitutional provision and a clear violation of the earlier precedences."

"Our demand is to protect the constitution of the country...Agreements happen between India and Bangladesh, but they do not call the West Bengal government and do everything one-sidedly...We have to protect it from the first day of this 18th Lok Sabha," TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay stated while speaking to news agency ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav and all other MPs of Samajwadi Party arrived at the Parliament on Monday morning, by carrying a copy of the Constitution of India.

"The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community," said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.