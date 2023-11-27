Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

New Delhi, Nov 27 Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Monday, causing a slight drop in temperature which was recorded at 24.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

"Hailstorm/precipitation would occur in West Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi and South-East Delhi. Severe thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over many places in Delhi-NCR during the next two hours," the weather agency said in a tweet at 7:40 p.m.

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius over Northwest and central India during the next three days.

“Moderate fog at isolated pockets is also likely in the morning hours over northwest and central India during the next two days,” said the IMD official.

The weather agency further predicted that the minimum temperature was likely to drop to 12 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is likely to reach 25 degree Celcius in Delhi in Tuesday.

The agency further stated that Delhi is likely to witnessed moderate fog on Tuesday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor